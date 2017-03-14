Arya And Sansa Stark Ride A Mechanical Dragon For Carpool Karaoke

Getty

Apple Music took a page out of James Corden's notebook for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, a new weekly show based off The Late Late Show's famous segment. The spin-off, however, takes things one step farther than the original. Corden typically hitched rides with musical artists, but Apple Music's version includes a wider variety of celebrities.

For example, take Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. The show's new trailer gives us a taste of their upcoming episode. Around 25 seconds into the clip, it appears they decided to make a pit stop at a bar with a mechanical bull. But because there are no bulls in Westeros, they dressed it up like a dragon. This is the Stark family reunion we've been waiting six seasons for!

Other guests include Ariana Grande, Joe Jonas, John Legend, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the entire Cyrus family. Buckle up for the series premiere August 8 on Apple Music!