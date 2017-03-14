Get Ready For All 'The Times Catfish Broke The Internet'

A brand-new Catfish special is reviewing the most WTF episodes that made viewers reach for their smartphones and tweet their shock, outrage and every other emotion under the sun.

On "The Times Catfish Broke The Internet," airing tomorrow, host Charlamagne Tha God proclaims, "When Catfish first premiered on MTV six seasons ago, the Internet didn't know what to make of it... [but] right from the first episode, Twitter was in love."

To say the least. 'Member when Sunny contacted Nev and Max -- on the show's very first episode -- to help her finally meet her online love Jameson? Sure you do.

And Twitter had a field day. Some of our favorite viewer comments, are going to be highlighted on the new special.

For more LOL tweets (and to relive the moment Sunny finally met "Jameson"), take a walk down memory lane with "The Times Catfish Broke The Internet" at 10/9c on Wednesday -- then tune in to Catfish every Wednesday at 10/9c.