Louis Tomlinson Weighs In On Justin Bieber’s Canceled Tour

A week after Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour, his musical peers are sounding off on the abrupt move.

The latest musician to comment is Louis Tomlinson, who shared his thoughts in an interview with 92.3 AMP Radio.

“Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally,” Tomlinson said, when asked about “the right thing to do” in Bieber’s position. “But I also think, to a certain degree, when you're signing up to something, you should see it through.”

Bieber kicked off the Purpose World Tour way back in March 2016 and performed 154 shows before axing the remaining 15 dates last week. Tomlinson is no stranger to lengthy, grueling world tours himself, but the former One Direction singer stressed that committing to his fans is his top priority.

“There's never enough that I can say or do for the fans, and I honestly think people can forget that,” Tomlinson said. “At the end of the day, it's the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are.”

Besides Tomlinson, John Mayer has also spoken out about Bieber’s tour cancellation. He defended the pop star on Twitter last week, writing, “When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too.”

The bottom line — in both Tomlinson and Mayer's eyes — appears to be this: Bieber has to take care of himself before he can be his best self onstage. Here’s hoping he’s on the upswing.