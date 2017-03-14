Watch SZA Get Revenge On Her Ex In Fantastical ‘Supermodel’ Video

Apple Music

SZA’s “Supermodel” video is here, and it’s a cautionary tale for pesky exes and a playbook in revenge fantasy for everyone else (emphasis on “fantasy”).

In the Nabil-directed clip, our girl struts through a magical forest while getting doused with fairy dust that only makes her stronger and more amped for vengeance. She winds up at a packed playground, where she uses her powers to turn the tables on the ridiculing dude who did her wrong. It’s a wildly fantastical scene, especially when SZA starts shooting fireworks from her fingertips like the fly fairy queen she is.

SZA’s “Supermodel” video comes just days after she celebrated her VMA nomination for Best New Artist. If that’s not cause to use this amazing GIF, then I don’t know what is.