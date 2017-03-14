Can Tori Survive The Challenge Now That Her Boyfriend Has Been Eliminated?

On the field, Challenge newbie Tori has so far been as solid as a rock and spent the first two missions riding high as a member of the winners’ circle. Still, what goes up, must go down, and for the first time, the Are You The One? export is showing signs of cracking.

On tonight’s Dirty 30 episode, Tori found herself a helpless witness to the undoing of her boyfriend, fellow AYTO standout Derrick H. After “Cool Under Fire,” Derrick found himself toward the bottom of the pack and eligible for elimination. And when Dario drew the game’s dreaded double-cross — and earned the right to sentence one of his fellow losers to face Cory in the looming elimination round — he confirmed Tori’s fears and voted Derrick in.

“My girlfriend’s in the house, and I don’t want to leave her,” Derrick lamented.

In the “Balls to the Wall” elimination game, players — each sequestered in separate small rooms — were challenged to pull a series of flaming rods through drywall and toss them into the sand. On the men’s side, the first player to yank 10 beams through his respective set of partitions would win, and when the dust settled, it was Cory who was still standing. Derrick, on the other hand, earned a one-way ticket home from Colombia, and he was devastated.

“To know that inside he’s so broken is so painful to me,” Tori said, shaken. “I’m just gonna fight for him so hard now and gun for everybody after this. They don’t even know who I’m about to turn into.”

“I don’t want anyone to see my crying. I don’t want anyone to see that this hurts me so much, but I really feel it in my heart,” she added. “The only person that I cared about in this house was just ripped from me. Honestly, now that Derrick’s not here, I’m going to be a heartless bitch.”

Tori swore she’d vote for Dario every chance she got, but will she be able to stick it out long enough to even say his name at a nomination ceremony? Tell us what you think: Does Tori have the stomach to last through Dirty 30, and will she be able to successfully exact her revenge? Or are her days numbered, and is her heart too broken to see her through? Share your thoughts, and see how Tori performs next Tuesday at 9/8c!