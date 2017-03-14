'I Am Unbelievably Nervous': Here's The First Look At Undressed

First date jitters be damned.

Undressed, the brand-new series coming to MTV on August 16, will feature two strangers becoming acquainted with one another -- with a sexy twist. Mere minutes after exchanging formalities, the duo will be instructed to remove their clothes and answer questions/perform challenges in order to test their compatibility. It's time to strip -- and get really real.

From one gal declaring "damn" to discussions of one night stands, this social experiment will push the boundaries of getting to know someone in the current digital climate. Sans attire.

Check out the Undressed clip above, share your thoughts in the comments and don't miss the premiere of this program on Wednesday, August 16 at 11/10c!