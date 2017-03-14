Jennifer Lawrence Is Screaming For Her Life In First Mother! Teaser

Getty Images

The first teaser trailer for Jennifer Lawrence's new film mother! is here, and I have no idea what's going on. But that's kinda the point.

Details about the psychological thriller, directed by Darren Aronofsky, have been slim, but if we're going off this 30-second teaser, then Lawrence is going to be spending a lot of time looking like an ethereal goddess in a white cotton nightgown while she wonders around an empty house, listening to tense voice-over from her co-stars. Take all of my money, Aronofsky!!!

At one point during the teaser — the full trailer drops August 8 — Lawrence screams "murderer!" as unsettling images flash onscreen. There are images of a man burning, a giant bug, Michelle Pfeiffer being seduced, and Javier Bardem screaming bloody murder, among other weird things. Spooky.

The film's official synopsis reads, "A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence." Is the giant bug the uninvited guest? Is Ed Harris the voice of the bug? Does Ed Harris bring the bugs? And the fire? Or is that a metaphor for capitalism? I don't know. It's a Darren Aronofsky film. It could be anything, and Lawrence would still be nominated for an Academy Award.

mother! hits theaters September 15, 2017.