Awkward Addition: Nikki DeLoach Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Nikki DeLoach and her Awkward counterpart Lacey Hamilton are both parents -- and soon enough, both women will have the same number of children!

The actress, who portrayed the lovable but sometimes vain MTV mama, is expecting her second child. Nikki is already mama to three-year-old son Hudson; Jenna Hamilton and baby Morgan are the offspring of the "Carefrontation" letter-giver.

"Only my @hallmarkchannel family could get this very pregnant lady out for a night on the red carpet," Nikki captioned the photograph above on Instagram. While the glowing soon-to-be mother of two didn't reveal any more details about her bun in the oven, the announcement post garnered some likes from some fellow Palos Hills folks (aka Molly Tarlov, Jillian Rose Reed and Barret Swatek).

Be sure to offer your congrats to Nikki and her family in the comments -- and for an Awkward rewind, check out the Lacey Hamilton scene below!