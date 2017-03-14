Challenge's Johnny Bananas Is About To Become A Cartoon Character

Rene Cervantes

For more than 10 years, Johnny Bananas has appeared in the flesh on this network. And now, the Challenge great is about to get animated (literally) -- and the proof is below.

20th Century Fox Television

The Challenge XXX competitor (who you can catch every Tuesday) is morphing into a cartoon and appearing on tonight's episode of the TBS series American Dad!. All is fair in love, war and challenges (and cartoons!).

"As a kid growing up watching Saturday morning cartoons, it was always a dream of mine to see myself as an animated character," the six-time champion revealed to MTV News. "Now all these years later, the child in me will finally get to see that dream become a reality."

He continued: "I've made a career out of winning in the reality television world, so it’s time to try my hand competing against cartoons and see how I stack up. Most of the people I compete against on The Challenge are characters in their own regard and far more strange than any creation a cartoonist could come up with, so I think I’ll feel right at home."

Don't miss Bananas on American Dad! tonight at 10/9c on TBS -- and catch the one-of-a-kind player tomorrow night on Challenge XXX at 9/8c!