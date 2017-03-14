MTV Is Bringing Back Total Request Live

KMazur/WireImage

Total Request Live was a staple on MTV from 1998-2008 -- a daily destination for all of your music and pop culture needs. And now, the iconic New York-based program is returning to this network.

The reinvented TRL will debut in October, MTV President Chris McCarthy confirmed to The New York Times. The series' home base -- the studio facing Times Square -- is currently under construction.

“If we’re going to come back and reinvent MTV, the studio is a given,” McCarthy told the newspaper. “It is the centerpiece.”

The program, which will initially run an hour a day (but might expand to a longer format) will feature a rotation of five co-hosts (including DC Young Fly and Erik Zachary). Instagram, Snapchat and other social media channels will feature unique daily content.

“It’s the right route,” McCarthy said. “When you talk to artists and they say to you, unaware of what we’re doing, can you bring back ‘TRL’? We’d be crazy not to reinvent that.”

“MTV’s reinvention,” he added, “is coming by harnessing its heritage.”

