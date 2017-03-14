Linkin Park Collaborator Kiiara Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington Onstage

Getty Images

Back in March, Linkin Park shared the video for "Heavy," the first single from their latest album, One More Light. The band's singer Chester Bennington, who died earlier this month, stars in the gripping video alongside featured vocalist Kiiara as the two find comfort in each other while each battles some inner demons.

Over the weekend, Kiiara performed at New York City's Panorama Festival and paused her set to pay tribute to Bennington, letting the Linkin Park song "Battle Symphony" play in full as she took a seat on an amp. "It's been a pretty rough week," she said before the song played. "I don't know what to say, and there's nothing really to say to make it better, but these next two songs are for Chester."

The second song was, fittingly, "Heavy," the video for which played behind the stage as she sang it.

In the 11 days since news of Bennington's death broke, friends and collaborators have shared tributes to and remembrances of him — including his wife, Talinda, My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, Steve Aoki, Pusha T, Run the Jewels, and members of Linkin Park.

Bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell took to Twitter over the weekend, too, to retweet dozens of fans sharing their memories and interactions with Bennington. "The outpouring of love and kindness I've received from friends and fans from all over the world has been incredible," he wrote. "I wish I could personally thank every one of you for your love and support."