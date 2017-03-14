'Aunty' Nicki Minaj Suffers From 'Cuteness Overload' After Chilling With Baby Asahd

Prince Williams/WireImage

Truly the most popular tiny executive producer in the game

DJ Khaled is no stranger to VIP treatment or the comfortable confines of a tricked-out backstage area or studio, so it's no surprise that his mini-me, baby Asahd, is taking after his pops and cozying up to some of Dad's favorite collaborators — including Nicki Minaj.

Minaj stopped by Khaled's to drop off a platinum plaque for "Do You Mind," but she got distracted from the task at hand and opted to chill with Khaled's executive producer of choice instead.

Asahd and Nicki go way back — last Thanksgiving, Khaled introduced his newborn to a handful of his famous friends, including the rap queen and her "You Da Baddest" partner-in-rhyme, Future — so this made for a happy reunion.

The hang sesh with "aunty" Nicki went waaay better than that time Justin Bieber prompted Asahd to burst into tears, so there's that.