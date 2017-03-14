Nicki Minaj Serves Look After Look In Future's 'You Da Baddest'

Epic

Nicki Minaj can't stop checking herself out in Future's new "You Da Baddest" video, and frankly, I can't blame her. She pulls off bedazzled undergarments better than anyone. But while she's staring at herself in a mirror, every person she passes by is staring at her. The guys are practically drooling, and the girls are jealous. Clearly, Nicki's "da baddest" woman in this clip.

As for Future, this is the fourth single off his sixth album, Hndrxx, and the video finds him strutting down the boardwalk like he owns the place. See for yourself:

"You a stupid hoe" is so 2011. According to this track's lyrics, it's now all about "fuck them hoes." Some things never change.