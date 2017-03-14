Rihanna Risks Her Life In Kendrick Lamar's 'Loyalty' Video

Aftermath/Interscope

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna are young and wild and reckless in the new music video for "Loyalty," off of Lamar's DAMN. It has all the makings of an action movie: sweeping shots of a city landscape, scantily clad dancers, an interrogation, a murder, and a car crash to boot. Lamar somehow squeezed all that drama into a four-minute clip, with Rihanna starring as his partner-in-crime.

The most nail-biting scene by far begins two minutes in, when Rihanna puts her life in Kendrick's hands. "You trust me?" he asks her, holding her hand as she dangles off the edge of a skyscraper. No pressure or anything.

We all remember how Scar betrayed Mufasa in The Lion King, right? Fortunately this music video has a better ending.