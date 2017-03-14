Chester Bennington's Wife, Talinda, Speaks Out About Her Husband's Death: 'Now He Is Pain Free'

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In the week since Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington died at age 41, tributes from those closest to him have been steadily rolling in, including a heartbreaking wordless one late Thursday (July 27) from his bandmate Mike Shinoda.

Collaborators like Steve Aoki and Pusha T shared their grief via social media shortly after Bennington's death was announced, and they were followed by artists, friends, and fans on whom Bennington had a lasting impact — including Run the Jewels and My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, who said he met his wife through the band a decade ago.

And on Thursday, Bennington's own wife, Talinda, issued a statement on the death of her husband, calling it "some sick Shakespearean tragedy" but noting that "now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts." Read the full statement below.

One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.



Always,

Mrs. Talinda Bennington