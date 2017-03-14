Cassandra Hannagan / DVT/Star Max

Haim Cover Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much' Better Than You Do At Karaoke

It's cool that Haim keep reminding us to refresh that running list of songs we always forget to do at karaoke in our phone, because their latest cover is definitely one that should be busted out at the bar more often.

Australian radio station Triple J hosted Haim for their cover series, Like A Version, and their contribution to the in-studio session was a Haimified take on Shania Twain's country-pop crossover smash, "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Warm synth washes replace the twangy vibes on this stripped-down version of the 1997 single, and it's a damn good cover as a result, one that retains everything we love about the original while leaving room for Haim to make it their own.

Honestly, between their new album, Something To Tell You, and their excellent (and inventive!) cover of Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar," they could just alternate between amazing covers and the new stuff at their shows and keep everyone dancing like maniacs (and singing along while doing so) for hours.

Thank you, Haim. We're... impressed.