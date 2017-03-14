Selena Gomez Opens Up About That Disgusting 'Fetish' Kitchen Scene

Interscope

Things get weird in Selena Gomez's latest "Fetish" music video, in which she literally eats soap, ties rope around her tongue, and rolls around her dirty kitchen floor. If you were confused by these visuals, don't worry. In a new interview with Dazed, Gomez and Petra Collins — who directed "Fetish" as well as "Bad Liar" — get real about what "Fetish" means to them. Horror movies played a big role in the video's conception.

"Literally we were lying on a teddy bear watching Chucky," Collins said about her friendship with Sel. "At that point, it was clear we are on the same wavelength. It’s still so crazy to me how, when I first heard 'Fetish,' I pictured it to the backdrop of horror. It's one of my [favorite] genres to make a female look strong."

For Collins, the video's kitchen scene is a perfect example of that: "It's so rare to see a woman lose control and also gain it back. Women are always told, 'Oh, be in control of your feelings,' and a woman is never allowed to express her anger without being [demonized] as being PMS-y. I love seeing a woman, or a girl, be so physical, [to] let go of all control of her body. It's not going crazy, it's going with it, it's getting final!"

Gomez definitely held nothing back in that kitchen. She shamelessly threw around groceries, writhed on the floor, and made a total mess — a great visual representation of the song's emotions. Life isn't perfect, and neither is this music video.

"The kitchen scene was so liberating, to lose control of my body and lose sight of myself," Gomez agreed with Collins. "I felt great and I felt like tomatoes, eggs and dirt and it was amazing, but seriously? I love that. It felt so good. I remember being a little nervous, and when shit hit the wall — I just lost it and left myself in that scene. It was so cool. You were behind the camera, screaming."

Perhaps someday we'll see Gomez starring in a horror movie of her own.