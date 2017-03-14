MTV

Katy Perry Is Ready To Be Your ‘Moonwoman’ As Host Of The 2017 VMAs

You’ve seen her roam a retro-futuristic theme park and get cooked to tasty perfection, and now you’ll get to witness Katy Perry like never before — as host of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Following a host-less 2016 VMAs, the Witness singer will boldly preside over this year’s show, and she’s more than ready for the challenge.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” said Katy Perry. “Come August 27, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

That’s not all — because there’s never enough Katy to go around, she’ll also perform at this year’s show, making her the first announced performer (but stay tuned for more!). On top of that, she's scored five nominations in total: Best Pop, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects for “Chained to the Rhythm”; Best Art Direction for “Bon Appetit”; and Best Collaboration for Calvin Harris’s “Feels” featuring Pharrell Williams, Perry, and Big Sean.

Perry is no stranger to the VMA stage, having won five Moonmen in the past. Her last VMA appearance was in 2013, when she capped off the show with an epic closing performance of “Roar.”

How will she possibly top that this time around? We’ll find out when the 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!