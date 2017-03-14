Remembering The Biggest Catfish Lies Ever Told

For every man/woman who turned out to be authentic in their Catfish photos and tales (think Derek, Melissa, Justin and Brandon, to name just a few), there's a handful of deceitful folks who used images of someone else on their digital profiles and told falsehoods to their love hopeful. Nothing like a Catfish perjurer...

In honor of these MTV phonies, Charlamagne Tha God is hosting a special called "Liar Liar Catfish on Fire!" this Wednesday at 10/9c (check out a sneak peek above). From the man who conned more than 400 women to the one and only Carmen ("fat-ass Kelly Price"), we're remembering the biggest lies ever told on the series (including the ones that stunned even Nev Schulman and Max Joseph).

Don't miss the "Liar Liar Catfish on Fire" special this Wednesday at 10/9c