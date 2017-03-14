Angelina Jolie Opens Up About This Period Of 'Healing' Following Her Separation From Brad Pitt

Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and their six children are in the process of figuring out a massive change following the dissolution of the actors' 12-year marriage last September.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair — one that unofficially serves as a poignant companion piece to Pitt's own GQ cover story back in May — Jolie discusses her latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, and how the creative process behind the film overlapped with an extremely difficult time in her life.

"It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air," she told Vanity Fair. The conversation that took place in her new, barely-moved-in house in Los Angeles, the first one she and the kids have officially called home since she filed for divorce. "[This house] is a big jump forward for us, and we’re all trying to do our best to heal our family."

The post-production work on First They Killed My Father — which Jolie shot in Cambodia, with all of her kids on set — kicked off in the summer of 2016, and that's when her marriage to Pitt began to unravel. She says that their children are "very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals" because of the life full of international travel and experiences they gave them, in spite of Pitt's reported gravitation towards a more "normal," stationary lifestyle. She adds that "they've been very brave" regarding the divorce: "We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing," she continued. "They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some ... from life, from things in life."

One of the "events" leading up to her filing for divorce involved a reported altercation that took place between Pax and Pitt, VF recalls, and Jolie stays vague for the sake of the kids before addressing Pitt's GQ story and the struggles he mentions therein.

"We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal," she told VF. "I was very worried about my mother, growing up — a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you're not sure it is."