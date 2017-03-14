My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Met His Wife Because Of Linkin Park

Getty

Before My Chemical Romance's "I'm Not OK (I Promise)" satisfied your teenage angst, there was Linkin Park's "In the End" and "Crawling." Three years separated Hybrid Theory from Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, yet lead vocalists Gerard Way (of MCR) and Chester Bennington (of Linkin Park) were friends. So when Bennington died by suicide last week, Way was "devastated."

"He was actually at my wedding," Way told Nerdist at San Diego Comic-Con, where he was promoting DC Comics' new imprint. "Not a lot of people were there because we got married super quickly at the end of the tour when half the people had gone home. So there were literally only 30 or 40 people there, and he was one of them."

Way's wedding reportedly took place backstage at Projekt Revolution, a music festival and tour organized by Linkin Park in the 2000s. MCR was part of the 2007 lineup.

This tour changed Way's life in one very big way. "I met my wife," he said. "We have an amazing life now and a daughter. My memories of that period and meeting Linds again are tied into Chester and his band."

"It's so sad," Way continued. "I think a lot about mental health and it's something I've always wanted to address in [the comic series he wrote] Doom Patrol, so I definitely think we'll see a lot more of that now. I've been through depression, dark times, and therapy. I can really apply that stuff to these characters."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there are ways to get help. Find resources at www.halfofus.com or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK for a confidential conversation.