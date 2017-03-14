Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Third Child

Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is a "mother of boys": The Teen Mom 2 cast member just welcomed her third son.

According to RadarOnline.com, who was first to report the news, Kail welcomed her bundle of joy on Saturday (August 5). The baby weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces.

The MTV star may still be in the early stages of chronicling her pregnancy on the hit series, but here's a brief history about her third munchkin: The Delaware resident penned a detailed post on her website revealing that she was expecting back in February. She added that she'd decided to wait to disclose this life-changing news until she was past the critical three-month mark, then elaborated that she did not intend to find out the sex of this kiddo (instead fondly referring to her bundle of joy as Baby Lo). Before welcoming this peanut, Kail graduated from Delaware State University -- and proudly declared she was "Mom x3 + a degree." And now she officially has a trio of kiddos!

