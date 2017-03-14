It's Payback Time: Will Ludacris Force La La Anthony To Use Her SafeWord?

Getting hacked on Twitter can be a disaster -- something this week's SafeWord guests La La Anthony and Ludacris are about to discover.

In a sneak peek from MTV's new laugh-out-loud series, the two are forced to give up their mobile devices -- and put it right in the hands of their celeb counterpart.

"The object of this game is to start a Twitter beef for the entire Twitterverse to see," host Terrence J explains in the clip above. If La La/Luda want to cease the battle, they have to utter (you guessed it) their safeword.

So who is the Fear Factor host targeting in his 140-character message (on La La's mobile device)? Watch the video to find out -- and don't miss all the SafeWord shenanigans this Thursday at 11:30/10:30c.