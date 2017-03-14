It’s that special time of year again: VMA voting has begun, and it’s time for the fans to really let their voices be heard. This year’s awards will be held at the Forum in Los Angeles, California on August 27, which gives you just about a month to learn about all the artists nominated and to cast your vote!
Among the many artists and performances that the VMAs spotlight, one of the most exciting is the Best New Artist category. This year, a range of diverse and fresh faces have popped up on the scene, and we’ve collected all the need-to-know info to introduce these artists.
Be sure to vote for the 2017 Video Music Awards by visiting voteBNA.mtv.com. Then tune in to see the winners on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
-
Julia Michaels
The 24-year old Iowa-born singer/songwriter made waves when she performed with Kygo at the closing ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In January 2017, she released her debut solo single, "Issues," which peaked at number 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and has already gone platinum. With her EP Nervous System set to drop this week, there is much more to come from this performer.
-
Khalid
Khalid, a 19-year old soulful singer/songwriter, blew up when his single "Location" hit number 2 on the Billboard Twitter Emerging Artists chart in July 2016. His debut album, American Teen, was released in March of this year and received wide fan and critical praise. It seems everything Khalid touches turns to gold as he sold out his first 21-city American tour. This kid is on fire!
-
Kodak Black
Born Dieuson Octave, this American rapper gained notoriety in 2015 when Drake posted a video of himself dancing to his song "Skrt." That same year, he was signed to Atlantic Records and named a member of XXL's 2016 Freshman Class. In February 2017, his single "Tunnel Vision" peaked at number 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts, solidifying Kodak Black’s status as one of rap's rising stars.
-
Noah Cyrus
Though not a stranger to the limelight, Noah Cyrus has been establishing herself as a star in her own right. In 2016 she released her first single, "Make Me (Cry)," featuring U.K. singer and record producer Labrinth. She blew viewers away at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, performing her single "Stay Together," and proving that Miley isn’t the only star in the Cyrus family.
-
SZA
Though SZA has been in the R&B music scene since 2011, writing and releasing her own music and collaborating with artists such as Little Dragon, Chance the Rapper, and Schoolboy Q, she really came into her own this April with the release of her debut album, CTRL. With guest appearances by Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, James Fauntleroy, and Isaiah Rashad, SZA keeps herself surrounded by impressive company while letting her own musical gifts really shine through.
-
Young M.A
Young M.A, born Katorah Marrero, started gaining traction in 2014 with the release of viral singles on Facebook and YouTube. In 2016, she released her official debut single, "Ooouuu," which peaked at number 19 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her first E.P., Herstory, was released in April to much critical acclaim. There’s a lot more to come from this talented rapper.