It’s that special time of year again: VMA voting has begun, and it’s time for the fans to really let their voices be heard. This year’s awards will be held at the Forum in Los Angeles, California on August 27, which gives you just about a month to learn about all the artists nominated and to cast your vote!

Among the many artists and performances that the VMAs spotlight, one of the most exciting is the Best New Artist category. This year, a range of diverse and fresh faces have popped up on the scene, and we’ve collected all the need-to-know info to introduce these artists.

Be sure to vote for the 2017 Video Music Awards by visiting voteBNA.mtv.com. Then tune in to see the winners on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.