Fifth Harmony Finally Revealed Their New Album's Release Date And Title

Frazer Harrison/KCA2017/Getty

Your wait is almost over. Fifth Harmony's third album officially has a release date: August 25, just in time for MTV's Video Music Awards. Jimmy Fallon announced the big news Monday (July 24) on The Tonight Show. And as if that wasn't exciting enough, he also revealed the album's title. Drumroll, please...

#5H3 will be self-titled! After 2015's Reflection and 2016's 7/27, the girls decided their next LP — their first without Camila Cabello, who left the group in December 2016 — would be called Fifth Harmony. The third time's the charm, right?

To celebrate, 5H hit The Tonight Show stage to sing "Down," the lead track off Fifth Harmony. Gucci Mane joined them halfway through the performance, though even if he hadn't, we already know the girls can handle his rap verse all by themselves.

Let the countdown to August 25 begin.