Julia Michaels Swoons Over A Cute Boy In 'Uh Huh' Video

Julia Michaels has zero "Issues" in the music video for her latest single, "Uh Huh." It's the second single off Nervous System, her upcoming "mini-album" — her words, not mine — due out July 28. Prepare yourself for five brand-new songs!

"Right now, the two main subjects that I talk about are the emotional side of me and the sexual side of me," Michaels told Harper's Bazaar about her new solo music. "That's because those are the two that I know best of myself, so those are the easiest to write about." She's previously written for Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and more of your faves.

"Uh Huh" perfectly balances Michaels's emotional and sexual sides. The video, released Monday (July 24), shows off the honeymoon stage of a relationship, when both people are madly in love and can't keep their hands off each other.

Does anyone else feel like a third wheel after watching that or is it just me?