Fear Factor Sneak Peek: Here's What It's Like To Be Buried Alive

One way you know the next Fear Factor is going to be extra-sick: Ludacris says, "Just imagine being locked inside a coffin..."

In a sneak peek of this week's episode, below, the host with the most presents a new crop of contestants with a challenge called -- you guessed it -- "Buried Alive," and it's just as horrifying as it sounds.

"One of you will be buried inside of this coffin with only a cell phone light," Luda says. "Your partner will have to dig you out with a shovel."

Of course, it isn't that simple: The shovel will be in four different pieces -- and each piece will be inside a locked box. So how do the contestants get the code to unlock every box? And what do they think of being buried alive? Watch the clip to find out, then catch the entire Fear Factor Tuesday at 10/9c.