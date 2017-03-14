These Guys Prepared For Fear Factor With A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Now that's hardcore.

In a brand-new Fear Factor Mental Prep promo, two roommates say they got ready for the show by trying out a sensory deprivation tank.

"You can't see anything. You're floating, so you really can't tell where your skin ends and where the water begins," says 23-year-old Nathan, with his buddy George, 21, by his side. "And that can really play tricks on your mind."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Gloria says she and her roomie Kristina, 19, "added a bunch of protein shakes and salads to our diet."

Kind of pales in comparison to the sensory deprivation tank, huh?

