Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Teen Wolf Bros: Here Are 9 Of Tyler Posey And Dylan O'Brien's Best Comic-Con Moments

Scott and Stiles forever!

Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien traveled to San Diego for six Comic-Cons -- in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. And let's just say the Teen Wolf brothers (never forget "Scott, you're my brother") certainly had a special time last week during the program's final cameo at the pop culture extravaganza.

In honor of the Beacon Hills' buddies last SDCC as a part of this unforgettable series -- their most recent joint appearance was two years ago -- here's a roundup of their best moments at each other's side at the Con. Enjoy, don't miss the premiere of Teen Wolf this Sunday at 8/7c and oh, Scott and Stiles forever and ever.

  1. First up: The panel with these fine folks
    Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
  2. No denying the mutual admiration and respect between these two
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  3. Hall H humor (wonder what was so funny?)
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  4. Sitting side by side
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  5. Toasting the experience with some much-deserved champagne
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  6. Bubble bubbles!
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV)
  7. All aboard!
    Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
  8. My microphone matches your microphone
    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb
  9. Never let go
    Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb