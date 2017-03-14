Teen Wolf Bros: Here Are 9 Of Tyler Posey And Dylan O'Brien's Best Comic-Con Moments

Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien traveled to San Diego for six Comic-Cons -- in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. And let's just say the Teen Wolf brothers (never forget "Scott, you're my brother") certainly had a special time last week during the program's final cameo at the pop culture extravaganza.
In honor of the Beacon Hills' buddies last SDCC as a part of this unforgettable series -- their most recent joint appearance was two years ago -- here's a roundup of their best moments at each other's side at the Con. Enjoy, don't miss the premiere of Teen Wolf this Sunday at 8/7c and oh, Scott and Stiles forever and ever.
First up: The panel with these fine folksAlbert L. Ortega/Getty Images
No denying the mutual admiration and respect between these twoKevin Winter/Getty Images
Hall H humor (wonder what was so funny?)Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sitting side by sideKevin Winter/Getty Images
Toasting the experience with some much-deserved champagneKevin Winter/Getty Images
Bubble bubbles!Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV)
All aboard!Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
My microphone matches your microphoneTommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb
Never let goRich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb