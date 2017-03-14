Ezra Miller Had The Best Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay At Comic-Con

Getty Images

The 'Justice League' star is a national treasure, and we do not deserve him

Ezra Miller is a gift to the universe. Or at least to San Diego Comic-Con.

Whereas most celebrities who filter in and out of Hall H come dressed for the red carpet, Miller comes prepared for the occasion. This is Comic-Con, after all, and while cosplay isn’t mandatory, it is expected.

Last year, the Justice League star made his Hall H debut cosplaying as Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings. This year, however, Miller really stepped up his game. Not only was there a blond, braided wig involved, but there was also an automail arm. Why, you ask? Because he was cosplaying as Edward Elric, a character from the popular anime and manga Fullmetal Alchemist.

Ezra Miller cosplayed as Ed, and honestly, I may never fully recover. It’s hard to believe that Miller is even a real person. He’s like a unicorn cosplaying as a human.

Do you think Ben Affleck has any idea what’s going on right now? Because I'd like to think he just learned what Fullmetal Alchemist was, like, two minutes before this photo was taken.

Whatever makes our boy happy, right Ben?

Justice League, starring Miller, Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Mamoa, and Ray Fisher, hits theaters November 17, 2017.