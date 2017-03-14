Linkin Park Share Loving Tribute To Chester Bennington

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Linkin Park's co-lead singer Chester Bennington, whose fearless howling made them my first-ever favorite band, died by suicide last week at the age of 41. At the time, the band's other vocalist, Mike Shinoda tweeted that he was "shocked and heartbroken," and that an official statement was forthcoming.

On Monday (July 25), four days after Bennington's death was announced, Shinoda and his band-mates have shared a heartfelt tribute to Chester on the band's official Facebook page. "Our hearts are broken," the note, which is addressed to Chester, begins. "The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened."

The note specifically mentions Bennington's wife, Talinda, and highlights that he was "the best husband, son, and father" before delving into the intense connection he had with Linkin Park's fans through his evocative, often anguished lyrics: "You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized."

"We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal," it continues. "After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."

The future of the band, the note says, is still uncertain, though "we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much." Read the note in full above.

Linkin Park have canceled the upcoming North American leg of their One More Light tour. Shinoda has urged fans for now to take everything "one day at a time."