Selena Gomez Was The Picture Of Casual, Comfy Perfection On Her 25th Birthday

JB Lacroix/WireImage

25 is a big birthday, but Selena Gomez chose to mark this milestone on July 22 not with a lavish shindig or a crazy themed soiree: She opted to just throw on a sweatshirt, scarf some beautiful cake, and bask in the glow of her affection and appreciation for her nearest and dearest pals.

Gomez's assistant documented the set-up of the party from early in the morning until long after Gomez had blown out her candles, and it involved picking up a lovely robin's egg blue cake — along with a ton of teal and white balloons — and filling her spot with friends.

Gomez shared photos of Polaroids snapped at the party, along with some loving words for those who gathered to mark her 25th trip around the sun. Who needs the club when you can just climb up on a kitchen counter and house some cake without worrying about getting frosting on your party dress, anyway?

Happy birthday, Selena!