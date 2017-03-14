Brad Pitt Made A Dreamy Cameo During Frank Ocean's FYF Performance

Robert Kamau / James Devaney

Watch Pitt swoon through 'Close to You' and 'Never Can Say Goodbye'

We already know that Brad Pitt is a Frank Ocean fan and nursed his broken heart by doing what the rest of us do by throwing Channel Orange and Blonde on repeat during a difficult time.

Ocean played his first major show in the U.S. last night (July 22) at Los Angeles's FYF Festival, and Pitt made a point to be there — in the most Hollywood of ways, naturally.

Pitt is no stranger to staring longingly into the lens of a camera, so when Ocean did a minimal (and stunning) cover of Stevie Wonder's "Never Can Say Goodbye" and the Carpenters' "Close to You," he looked completely, heartachingly at home on the huge screens set up on Ocean's stage.

Pitt wasn't visible to the eyes of the audience as he held a phone up to his ear, as if Ocean were singing directly to him through it, but the shot had Ocean singing in the background and with the FYF crowd sprawling beyond him.

To say it was a super creative way of breaking the fourth wall would be an understatement, but leave it to Ocean to completely re-work expectations for a festival with some high-profile fans lending their famous faces to the production.