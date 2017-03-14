Warner Bros. / Marvel

'I have such love and admiration for all Chrises on the planet'

Chris Hemsworth Says Wonder Woman Is His Favorite Film Of The Year

It's a superhero-fight-superhero world out there, or so recent footage for Thor: Ragnarok would have us believe. However, maybe that doesn't hold so true for Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.

Speaking with MTV News' Josh Horowitz at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday (July 22), Hemsworth was asked about how he feels in the ongoing shuffling in rankings of Chrises Hemsworth, Pine, Pratt and Evans. His answer was surprisingly not aggressive.

"I have such love and admiration for all Chrises on the planet and all superheroes including Wonder Woman," he said. "I think it's my favorite film this year. They did such a good job. And we're going to make more, but that's OK. It's not a competition, it's all love."

As for whether he knows exactly when he'll shuck off his Thor armor for good, he seems to have an idea, but isn't sharing.

"Kinda, but who knows?" he said when asked if he knew the timeline. "I mean, if you buy enough tickets for this film, maybe I'll make another one for you."

Somehow, we don't think the theaters will be empty come November 3, when Thor: Ragnarok hits screens, so fingers crossed he'll be hefting that hammer for a long time to come.