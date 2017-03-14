Getty Images / Marvel Comics

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Captain Marvel Will Be Set In The '90s

One of the big surprises out of San Diego Comic-Con's annual Marvel bombshell-a-palooza was the timing of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel: It's gonna be set in the totally sick '90s, bro! Sweet!

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told MTV News' Josh Horowitz that time period was settled early on in the creative process.

"There is an unexplored period of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we wanted to showcase," he said. "Almost anything else is a spoiler other than to say that the '90s would be a fun period to make a superhero movie in. I graduated high school in 1991 and the thought that I'm now making a period piece is unbelievable. How old am I now? It's just gonna be a lot of fun."

Earlier Saturday (July 22), Marvel also unveiled the first concept art for the film and revealed that the villains will be the Skrulls. Though Marvel hasn't sent official stills yet, several Hall H audience members shared photos from inside the convention.

Captain Marvel is slated for release on March 8, 2019 and stars Oscar winner Brie Larson.