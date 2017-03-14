Stranger Things Star David Harbour Reveals 'Humiliating' Season 2 Arc

Netflix

How do you follow up a trip into the literal underworld to save a telekinetic child? That's what Stranger Things star David Harbour is trying to find out.

The Emmy-nominated Harbour came to San Diego Comic-Con ahead of Season 2 of the Netflix phenomenon and told MTV News' Josh Horowitz that this season will be a humbling one for his character, Hopper.

"You have this story of this guy who's dead inside, who's kind of a jerk, who goes on this amazing heroic journey," he said. And now?

"You gotta go alright, it's a year later, and one of the most subtle, interesting arcs of this season to me is what happens to a person when they take a heroic action and they become somewhat of a superhero and what that does to their ego and what it does to their sense of control issues and what it does to maybe where they feel like they start to overextend themselves and they have to check their ego or be humbled again," he said. "That's a humiliating thing for Hopper to feel, but it's a very human thing."

"[People] all make mistakes, and they're not as great as you want them to be and they let you down."

As for the pressures of following up the hit Season 1, Harbour called the set "the best creative environment I've had in film and television thus far," and that the entire cast and crew is dedicated to making the best season possible.

"There's really very little nonsense going on and we really want to make the best work," he said. "We really do care now about our fanbase and we want to make something really beautiful and really special, something that you can watch over and over again and really love."

Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix October 27.