TJ Miller Says The Deadpool 2 Script Made Him Cry, Laugh, And Lose His Mind

'I think it's going to be funnier than the first one, I really actually do'

It may be about a guy who lost everything, including the love of his life, all normal cells in his body, and his very handsome face, but Deadpool is undeniably a very funny movie. And to hear TJ Miller, who played Weasel in the first film, tell it, the sequel will bring the laughs as well.

While at San Diego Comic-Con promoting the upcoming Ready Player One, Miller revealed to MTV News' Josh Horowitz that he laughed so hard while reading the Deadpool 2 script that he kind of freaked his wife out.

"I'll say my wife turned around the corner in the hotel lobby bar in Vancouver and she said, 'Oh my god, some guy's just cackling, who's making all that noise, it's so rude, in the middle of the -- oh, that's my husband TJ reading the Deadpool 2 script,'" he said. "And it was me just crying, laughing, losing my mind, I had to keep putting down the iPad down and walking away from the table."

"It's an even more ridiculous kind of narrative that I can't talk about at all, but I think it's going to be funnier than the first one, I really actually do."

As for his preparation for the movie, filming this summer and scheduled for release in 2018, Miller said they were... minimal.

"I'm such a bad actor that I waited until the night before and watched Deadpool and was like, 'Alright I'll try to do that again.'

Ready Player One hits theaters March 30, 2018.