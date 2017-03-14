Ben Affleck Addresses Those Not-So-Great Batman Rumors

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ben Affleck is here to squash any thoughts of him hanging up his mask and cape and walking away from Bruce Wayne head-on: He is the Batman, he will continue to be the Batman, and no, he and Warner Brothers don't have any plans for him to exit the DC franchise anytime soon. So there.

A recent report indicated that the chances of Affleck's portrayal of the Dark Knight could end with the upcoming Justice League, which is scheduled for a November release, and that the studio is potentially circling the initial stages of the re-casting process.

But when Affleck — along with his Justice League castmates — spoke on their panel at Comic-Con, he may as well have screamed out "I! AM! THE BATMAAAAAN!" as his language was oh-so-direct and pointed out just how happy he and Warner Brothers are to continue on this particular path for the brooding superhero.

To say his gratitude was front and center would be an understatement. "I am the luckiest guy in the world," he told Comic-Con. "Batman is the coolest part in the universe. I’m so thrilled to do it. It’s fucking amazing." He later stressed that his enthusiasm is shared with the studio ("We want you to be the Batman' [the Warner Brothers studio heads] told me, and I believe them") and that he loved "being able to say, 'I'm Batman'" at Comic-Con, especially.

So! For now, that settles it: As far as he's concerned, Affleck is Batman — in Justice League, in Matt Reeves's The Batman, and potentially for a slate of other DC movies that could feature his take on the hard-hitting billionaire leading a double life.