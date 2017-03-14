Comedy Central

Where Haven't Abbi And Ilana From Broad City Gotten Stoned?

Abbi and Ilana break it down

The ladies of Broad City are certainly not unfamiliar with recreational drug use, on-screen or off. When Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer stopped by to chat with MTV News at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their fourth season on air, Josh Horowitz decided to find out if anywhere was off-limits to take a toke. (Starting at 11 minutes.)

Both are in agreement that awards shows are a no-no for smoking up.

"No, too much anxiety," Glazer said. "That's unpleasant. That's not chill for me."

But don't expect them to stay holy for all holidays, religious and otherwise — "I didn't even observe Yom Kippur this year or other years, and I was definitely wasted," Glazer said, and Jacobson agreed.

"Our families are not, like, anti-that, so it wouldn't be that crazy," she said.

Amusement parks are totally a go too, for the record. A toss-up: Doctor's offices and funerals, both of which Glazer admitted to while Jacobson abstained.

"I think I have been," Glazer said of being high at a funeral. "Numb the pain, baby."

Broad City season four premieres August 23.