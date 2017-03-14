Where Haven't Abbi And Ilana From Broad City Gotten Stoned?

The ladies of Broad City are certainly not unfamiliar with recreational drug use, on-screen or off. When Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer stopped by to chat with MTV News at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their fourth season on air, Josh Horowitz decided to find out if anywhere was off-limits to take a toke. (Starting at 11 minutes.)
Both are in agreement that awards shows are a no-no for smoking up.
"No, too much anxiety," Glazer said. "That's unpleasant. That's not chill for me."
But don't expect them to stay holy for all holidays, religious and otherwise — "I didn't even observe Yom Kippur this year or other years, and I was definitely wasted," Glazer said, and Jacobson agreed.
"Our families are not, like, anti-that, so it wouldn't be that crazy," she said.
Amusement parks are totally a go too, for the record. A toss-up: Doctor's offices and funerals, both of which Glazer admitted to while Jacobson abstained.
"I think I have been," Glazer said of being high at a funeral. "Numb the pain, baby."
Broad City season four premieres August 23.