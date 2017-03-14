New Justice League Trailer Makes Way For Wonder Woman

Warner Bros.

The Justice League stormed the stage at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 22), as stars Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher dropped in to preview their first big-screen adventure and unveil brand-new, action-packed footage.

The upcoming film brings together superheroes Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), The Flash (Miller), Cyborg (Fisher), and Aquaman (Momoa) as they band together to save the world from a tyrannical god named Darkseid. The exclusive footage shown in Hall H previewed Darkseid's attack on Earth, led by the militant commander Steppenwolf.

It should come as no surprise that the real standout is Gadot's Wonder Woman, who gets some of the more badass scenes in the trailer. Although, Miller's inexperienced Barry Allen brings some much-needed levity to the Zack Snyder film. "It's really cool that you guys are ready to do battle and stuff, but I've never done battle," he says. "I've just pushed some people and run away." Fair.

But the trailer saved the real surprise for the very end. Who is Alfred talking to? And might his name start with an "S" and rhyme with Duperman? Probably. With the cast currently filming reshoots in London, with Joss Whedon at the helm, it's unclear how much of this footage will even make it into the final film, but we definitely like what we see.

Justice League hits theaters November 17, 2017.