Watch The Musical Cast Of Supergirl Recap Season 2 In Song

'Daxam, Daxam! We live in a cool place. You wanna have a good time? Come on over to my place.'

Last year, the delightful cast of Supergirl surprised MTV News at San Diego Comic-Con with an incredible recap of Season 1 — in song.

Needless to say, when the cast stopped by our studio this year, they came prepared with a Season 2 song. This time around, they really put in the work. From the harmonies to Mehcad Brooks's beatboxing to Jeremy Jordan's confident vocal lead, and Chris Wood's solo debut, the cast of Supergirl is truly superhuman — even when they're breaking shippers' hearts. But they're so darn adorable when they're doing it, so we can't even be mad.

Watch as Jordan, Wood, Brooks, Melissa Benoist, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, and Season 3 newcomer Odette Annable show off their vocal pipes with a lovely Season 2 recap in song:

Unfortunately, we have to wait until Monday, October 9, 2017 for new episodes of Supergirl, but hopefully this magic makes the wait slightly more bearable.