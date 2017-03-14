Gal Gadot Snaps A Quick Selfie With Her Justice League Bros

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The whole Justice League crew is in San Diego to reveal some details about what's next for DC's gang of do-gooders at San Diego Comic-Con. But before they hit their panel on July 21, Gal Gadot took a sec to whip out her phone and snap a selfie with her partners-in-[fighting]-crime.

The Wonder Woman star was all smiles as she and co-stars Ben Affleck (a/k/a Batman), Ezra Miller (the fast-talking Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) all cheesed out.

(No details as to whose private jet is casually parked in the background, so maybe they all flew in together for the occasion.)

Justice League is heading to theaters November 21, so stay tuned for more info — and likely, more smiles — as we get details on DC's next action flick at Comic-Con.