Linkin Park's Music Sees A Massive Surge In Support Following Chester Bennington's Death

Burak Cingi/Redferns

In the days after Chester Bennington's tragic passing at the age of 41, fans turned to Linkin Park's music with a fervor to the point where sales for the band's catalog skyrocketed at an astounding, exponential rate.

Billboard reports that a combined 111,000 copies of Linkin Park's albums and singles were sold on July 20, thus showing a whopping increase of 5,332 percent in demonstrated interest.

Their most recent album, One More Light, moved 6,000 copies; single "In The End" off of 2000's Hybrid Theory was downloaded 11,000 times alone, and "Numb," off 2003's Meteora, closely followed that with 10,000 downloads. As a result of this development, three albums of Linkin Park's are expected to chart on the Billboard 200 this week.

This is yet another demonstration of Linkin Park's tremendous impact on their listeners, and a testament to Bennington's connection, in particular, with his fans.