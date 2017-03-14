MTV Fandom Fest Gave Us A First Look At Annabelle: Creation And The LEGO NINJAGO Movie

Warner Bros.

If there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from MTV Fandom and Comic-Con, it’s all the best sneak peeks and exclusives from movies and TV. This year was no different. Between all the silly antics from hosting alum Tyler Posey, and the stellar performances by both Bleachers and ECHOSMITH, this year’s Fandom Fest gave us a look into two of this year’s most anticipated films.

First, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Dave Franco, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and Abbi Jacobson took to the Fandom stage to introduce their latest film in the LEGO franchise, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie. In this exclusive trailer, we get our first look at Master Builder by day, Green Ninja by night, Lloyd. Although he’s the son of the worst guy ever, Garmadon, Lloyd is determined to go on his own journey, unleash the inner power of Spinjitzu and take down the forces of evil. Yeah, we’re extremely excited for this premiere on September 22nd.

Then, to seriously freak us out, Talitha Bateman and Lulu Wilson dropped by to show us the latest clip from their new film, Annabelle: Creation. Coming to theaters on August 11th, ‘Annabelle: Creation’ follows the story of dollmaker and his wife, who welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage to their home a few years after the death of their own daughter. But the dollmaker’s creepy creation Annabelle is still lurking in the dark, and she’s ready to play. Queue the chills.

To catch all of the fan-filled action from this year’s Fandom Fest, visit fandom.mtv.com. Here’s to another year of fanning.