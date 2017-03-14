Linkin Park Cancel Tour Following Chester Bennington’s Death

Getty Images

The day after frontman Chester Bennington's tragic death, Linkin Park have canceled the remainder of their current tour.

Tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement, “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all those affected.”

The One More Light tour — named after the band’s seventh studio album, released in May — has already traveled through South America and Europe. The North American leg was slated to kick off on July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. On July 28 and 29, Linkin Park and Blink-182 were set to co-headline shows in New York and Pennsylvania. No word yet on whether or not Blink will proceed with those concerts.

Bennington was reported dead at age 41 on Thursday (July 20). The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed Friday that the cause of death was suicide by hanging. In memoriam, several artists have shared tributes to Bennington on social media, including Rihanna, Steve Aoki, and more.