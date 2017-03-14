Here's What The One Direction Guys Have Been Up To This Summer

Mark Davis/DCNYRE2016/Getty Images for dcp

Hey guys, it's Friday, July 21! Do you know what that means? That's right, it's the 92nd anniversary of the Scopes Monkey decision, the evolution trial you learned about in school. I'm kidding, obviously — I mean, it's that, too, but it's also the day Harry Styles makes his big-screen debut in Christopher Nolan's new film, Dunkirk, which is a big deal.

Harry's toast-munching acting debut (and his first solo album) reminds us that there is life after One Direction, though obviously at the time the group announced its hiatus nearly two years ago, it seemed inconceivable.

But all four members (and Zayn) have led very busy 2017s, and because the year is a little more than half over, it might be a good idea to catch up and see what else they've been up to. Check it out below.