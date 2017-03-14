Nat Wolff Jokes About Ghostwriting John Green's Turtles All the Way Down

Getty Images

OK but does Wolff have a role in the inevitable film adaptation or nah?

Last month, John Green announced his forthcoming fifth novel, Turtles All the Way Down. The book may not hit shelves until October, but that hasn't stopped Green's legion of awesome fans from casting his Paper Towns companion Nat Wolff into the TBD film adaptation.

After all, Wolff and Green's friendship has been well-documented on the internet. Back in 2015, Wolff even told MTV News that he wants a part in every one of Green's future films, including the perennially delayed Looking For Alaska.

When MTV News caught up with Wolff at San Diego Comic-Con, where he and Margaret Qualley were promoting their new film Death Note, he revealed that he already has a very personal attachment to Turtles All the Way Down.

"OK, I have to admit something: I ghostwrote it," Wolff told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz. "Do you know how Drake has been accused of having ghostwriters? John has been super busy. He has a lot of things going on, so I actually wrote the book."

"It's six pages long," he continued. "It's a pop-up book."

So Wolff wrote six pages, and Green has to sign over 200,000 autographs for the signed editions? Sounds fair. Here's hoping Wolff and Green do actually reunite for the inevitable film adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down. It wouldn't be a John Green movie without him!