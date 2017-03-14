Love Is In The Air: The Siesta Key Cast Reflects On Matters Of The Heart

Summer in Siesta Key might seem like an extended, college-style spring break (think massive parties and bikinis). But how do some of the residents feel about more serious subjects -- like matters of the heart?

Judging from the below clip, the cast members of the sexy new docu-series (set to premiere July 31) have varying views on love in the small island town. If we were to take a wild guess, their perspectives are probably based on their own experiences in the relationship department.

"It's hard because there's a lot of beautiful girls down here -- everyone's got something different to offer," says our resident island king Alex.

Alex's bro Brandon doesn't disagree that Siesta is overflowing with gorgeous ladies, though he does stress the importance of honesty. (Hinting at trouble in paradise, perhaps?)

On the flip side, Alex's ex Madisson encourages others to "see people for who they are, rather than the aesthetics of it all." Innnnteresting. The recent college graduate also adds that Siesta can indeed be more of a "hookup culture," a sentiment to which Alex's gal pal Chloe can attest.

That said, is real love even possible in this unique town? Watch the clip to find out, and tune in to the series premiere on Monday, July 31 at 10/9c.