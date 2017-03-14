Halle Berry Just Chugged A Pint Of Whiskey At San Diego Comic-Con

Getty Images

If you want to be a Statesman, you need to be able to 'put down a pint of bourbon and still stand'

To be a Statesman woman, according to Halle Berry, you need to be able to "put down a pint of bourbon and still stand — and don't get your hair messed up while you’re doing it." So that's exactly what Berry did during a packed Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (July 20).

And it was awesome.

Berry joined her Kingsman: The Golden Circle co-stars — including Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, and Pedro Pascal — in taking a celebratory shot of fine whiskey during the 20th Century Fox panel hosted by Jonathan Ross. Unfortunately, they were one shot glass short, and Berry had to take her shot in a pint glass. Leave it to Tatum to be a generous bartender.

But the Oscar-winning actress didn't balk at the challenge. With the crowd egging her on, chanting "Chug! Chug! Chug!," Berry stood up, smiled, and chugged the entire pint. The Statesman are hardcore.

LOOK.

Getty Images

AT.

Getty Images

HER.

Getty Images

She legit drank all those dudes under the table, including The Dude himself!

In Matthew Vaughn's The Golden Circle, Halle plays a Statesman named Ginger Ale. "She's a mixer. I'm mixed. That's why they chose me," Berry joked. Ginger is similar to Kingsman member Merlin (Mark Strong); she's the "tech-brain, nerdy member of the Statesman." But according to Berry, she also has "hidden depths."

The sequel follows Eggsy and Merlin as they seek help from their American counterparts in Kentucky, The Statesman, after the destruction of their headquarters in the U.K. The Statesman operate a successful bourbon business. "We liked the idea of finding the American equivalent of the Kingsman," screenwriter Jane Goldman told the crowd in Hall H. Admittedly, Goldman says she might have romanticized the idea of the southern gentleman. Hence Tatum's cowboy twang and Pascal's fierce lasso skills.

In addition to the new trailer released earlier, Fox also dropped a hilarious #TBT of that time Eggsy and Archer crossed paths in London.