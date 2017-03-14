10 Highlights From the Final Teen Wolf Comic-Con Panel

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

So many emotions in Hall H

This is really it: Teen Wolf just held its final San Diego Comic-Con panel. We get it if you look like this right now:

Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, Khylin Rhambo, Charlie Carver, Melissa Ponzio, Linden Ashby, surprise guest Dylan O'Brien and executive producer Jeff Davis just took the Hall H stage with a brand-new trailer (view it below) and shared some updates regarding the series' last 10 episodes (premiering in 10 days on MTV!). Scott McCall's pack forever.

No one in Beacon Hills is safe, but the lovable actors behind these supernaturals certainly did not disappoint when it came to entertaining the fans who were lucky enough to be in attendance at the pop culture extravaganza. Here are 10 highlights:

Gang is all here -- including surprise guest DOB! And here's a snippet of the crew's grand entrance (note the roar at the end): Tyler Hoechlin was there -- in spirit DOB reflects on the show coming to a close... ...and his "family." And Mama McCall always says it best: Understandably, Tyler got a bit emotional watching his audition tape... But WE lost it when he revealed that this series helped him "find his purpose" More well wishes to everyone in SD -- from our favorite Banshee/Kanima! And one last final Comic-Con message -- to the fans

